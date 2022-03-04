Nike to temporarily close stores in Russia

  • Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Nike (NYSE:NKE) said on Thursday that it will temporarily close the stores it owns and operates in Russia, citing increasing challenges of managing its business, according to Reuters report.

  • The sneaker giant said it would support its employees by continuing to pay salaries. There are about 116 Nike stores in Russia, according to the company’s website.

  • Nike previously posted a message on its Russian website advising customers that it wasn’t able to guarantee delivery for orders made online and directed its customers in the country to brick-and-mortar stores instead.

  • The latest decision covers both Nike-owned and -operated stores.

  • The Nike Foundation will donate $1 million to Unicef and the International Rescue Committee in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, Nike said Thursday.

  • Days earlier, companies such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) said they would suspend shipments to Russia.

