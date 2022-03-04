Nike to temporarily close stores in Russia
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Nike (NYSE:NKE) said on Thursday that it will temporarily close the stores it owns and operates in Russia, citing increasing challenges of managing its business, according to Reuters report.
The sneaker giant said it would support its employees by continuing to pay salaries. There are about 116 Nike stores in Russia, according to the company’s website.
Nike previously posted a message on its Russian website advising customers that it wasn’t able to guarantee delivery for orders made online and directed its customers in the country to brick-and-mortar stores instead.
The latest decision covers both Nike-owned and -operated stores.
- The Nike Foundation will donate $1 million to Unicef and the International Rescue Committee in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, Nike said Thursday.
Days earlier, companies such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) said they would suspend shipments to Russia.
Nike is among Western retailers such as IKEA and Hennes & Mauritz AB that have also closed stores or suspended sales in the country.