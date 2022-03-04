vTv therapeutics announces CEO transition
Mar. 04, 2022 2:22 AM ETvTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) has appointed Rich Nelson as Acting CEO.
- Mr. Nelson joined the vTv Board of Directors in 2020, and currently serves as EVP Corporate & Business Development of Vericast, and EVP Corporate Development for MacAndrews & Forbes.
- Deepa Prasad, who has been serving as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board, has informed the company that she will be resigning, and will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the company for the next six-months.
- Mr. Nelson will work closely with the company's board as vTv continues to progress in the development of its pipeline of novel therapeutics, particularly TTP339, an orally administered treatments for diabetes.
- In October, the Company announced positive results from the phase 2 study showed treatment with TTP399 resulted in a statistically significant improvement in HbA1c relative to placebo and a clinically meaningful decrease (40%) in the frequency of severe and symptomatic hypoglycemia.
- The Company looks forward to launching pivotal trials in 2022.