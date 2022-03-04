vTv therapeutics announces CEO transition

Mar. 04, 2022 2:22 AM ETvTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) has appointed Rich Nelson as Acting CEO.
  • Mr. Nelson joined the vTv Board of Directors in 2020, and currently serves as EVP Corporate & Business Development of Vericast, and EVP Corporate Development for MacAndrews & Forbes.
  • Deepa Prasad, who has been serving as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board, has informed the company that she will be resigning, and will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the company for the next six-months.
  • Mr. Nelson will work closely with the company's board as vTv continues to progress in the development of its pipeline of novel therapeutics, particularly TTP339, an orally administered treatments for diabetes.
  • In October, the Company announced positive results from the phase 2 study showed treatment with TTP399 resulted in a statistically significant improvement in HbA1c relative to placebo and a clinically meaningful decrease (40%) in the frequency of severe and symptomatic hypoglycemia.
  • The Company looks forward to launching pivotal trials in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.