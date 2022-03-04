BRP Group agrees to acquire Westwood Insurance Agency

Mar. 04, 2022

  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of California based Westwood Insurance Agency.
  • The addition brings to BRP Group (BRP) a leading personal lines agency, specializing in builder-sourced homeowners insurance. The Westwood Insurance Agency brings strong track record of growth; 10% Y/Y revenue growth YTD in 2021.
  • The Westwood Insurance Agency adds ~$81.8M of revenue, representing BRP Group’s largest partnership to date.
  • The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around May 1, 2022.
  • Separate from the purchase of Westwood, Millennial Specialty Insurance (MSI), BRP Group’s "MGA of the Future" platform, has entered into a program administrator agreement with a QBE affiliate to assume operations of QBE’s builder-sourced homeowners book.
  • Per the agreement, MSI will assume all MGA functions associated with the book of business, for which QBE will provide balance sheet capacity for a period of 5 years.
  • The program administrator agreement adds ~$200M of premium to MSI’s Homeowners MGA Platform.
