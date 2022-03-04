Veritex Holdings prices ~$150M of stock offering

Mar. 04, 2022 3:03 AM ETVeritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX), the parent holding company of Veritex Community Bank, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,947,369 shares of its common stock at a price of $38.00/share, for gross proceeds of ~$150M.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is additional 592,105 shares of company common stock.
  • The net proceeds to the company are expected to be ~$141.8M, which will be used for general corporate purposes and to support its continued growth, including investments in Veritex Community Bank and future strategic acquisitions.
  • Offering expected to close on or about March 8, 2022.
  • Earlier, Veritex to acquire tech-enabled deposit gathering platform interLINK for $91M.
