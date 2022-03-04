Japan's Sony, Honda joining forces to develop and sell EVs
- Japan's manufacturing giants Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) said on Friday they have agreed to join hands to develop and sell battery electric vehicles (BEVs), according to Reuters report.
The two companies said in a statement their decision to form a strategic alliance to develop and sell electric vehicles this year.
The two companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding with focus on EVs.
As part of this joint agreement, Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform, they said.
The two companies have also announced that their first jointly developed electric car will hit the markets by 2025.
- The presidents of both companies will hold a joint news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday.
Sony's chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida announced in January a plan to create a new company, Sony Mobility, saying it was exploring a commercial launch of EVs.