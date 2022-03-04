Tamarack Valley Energy GAAP EPS of $0.34, revenue of $243.18M; issues FY22 guidance

Mar. 04, 2022 3:39 AM ETTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TNEYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tamarack Valley Energy press release (OTCPK:TNEYF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.34.
  • Revenue of $243.18M (+274.9% Y/Y).
  • Achieved fourth quarter and annual production of 40,384 boe/d and 34,562 boe/d respectively, representing an 83% and 57% increase compared to the same periods in 2020.
  • Our 2022 guidance remains unchanged as Tamarack targets production of 45,000 to 46,000 boe/d; capital expenditures of $250 to $270 million, with the exception of interest expense which has changed slightly as a result of the sustainability linked notes issued in February 2022.
  • Based on the forward strip, the Company expects to generate over $480 million of before tax free funds flow in 2022 ($410 million after tax).
