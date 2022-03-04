Black Diamond Group GAAP EPS of C$0.18, revenue of C$96.1M

Mar. 04, 2022 3:50 AM ETBlack Diamond Group Limited (BDIMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Black Diamond Group press release (OTCPK:BDIMF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.18.
  • Revenue of C$96.1M (+70.7% Y/Y).
  • Management expects debt levels to remain within the current Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA range of 2.0x to 3.0x and remains focused on driving total shareholder returns with an announced 20% increase to its dividend.
  • For 2022, the Company expects gross capital investment in the range of $35 to $45 million (or net capital investment of $30 to $40 million based on expected used asset sales).
