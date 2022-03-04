Asetek A/S reports Q4 results

Mar. 04, 2022 4:40 AM ETAsetek A/S (ASKTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Asetek A/S press release (OTC:ASKTF): Q4 gross margin of 42% compared with 44% in prior year.
  • Revenue of $18.1M (-35.1% Y/Y).
  • Q4 EBITDA adjusted of $0.7M, compared with $6.9M in Q4 2020.
  • 2022 group revenue growth expected of -5% to +15% from 2021 and operating income is expected to be between -$1 and +$5M, reflecting a volatile global situation.
  • Management has communicated a target that revenue will increase by an average of approximately 15% per annum over the next five years.
