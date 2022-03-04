Lilly/Incyte's baricitinib reduces risk of death in COVID patients in UK study- Reuters

A U.K. study showed that Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Olumiant (baricitinib) helped reduce the risk of death in patients with COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized by 13% regardless of any other COVID therapy they were given, Reuters reported.

In the study, dubbed RECOVERY, over 8K patients were given baricitinib added to usual care, or usual care alone.

Data showed that 546 patients in the usual care group died within 28 days, while 513 patients died in the baricitinib cohort where they also received drugs like dexamethasone, tocilizumab or remdesivir.

The results are similar to study data reported by Lilly and Incyte in August. Data from a sub-study cohort of 101 patients showed that, patients with COVID-19 on mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation who received baricitinib plus standard of care were 46% less likely to die by Day 28 compared to patients who received placebo plus standard of care.

Meanwhile, data from a trial of 1,525 patients showed that while adding Olumiant to standard of care, which included dexamethasone and remdesivir, didn't improve disease progression, it led to a five percentage point improvement in mortality compared to the placebo group over 28 and 60 days.

Olumiant is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor used to treat adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.