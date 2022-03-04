Siemens pledges $54M across key U.S. manufacturing facilities to support national infrastructure projects
Mar. 04, 2022 5:31 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), SMMNY, SMNEYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) joins President Biden at the White House to announce it will invest $54M across key U.S. manufacturing facilities that serve critical infrastructure markets.
- The company is investing in its existing electrical infrastructure manufacturing hub in Grand Prairie, Texas and a greenfield manufacturing site for electrical infrastructure and make-ready EV charging equipment in Pomona, California.
- This footprint expansion translates to nearly 300 new jobs with more to come across the company’s regional supply chains.
- Investment advances company’s commitment to support the next generation of American infrastructure.