Illumina's solutions for Grail acquisition uncompelling for EU regulators - Reuters
Mar. 04, 2022 5:46 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) plans to reduce prices and allow competitors continued access to its technology had not yet convinced EU antitrust regulators reviewing the life sciences company's $7.1B acquisition of Grail, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- The doubts could mean that Illumina may have to do more to gain antitrust approval in the EU.
- The European Commission declined to comment while Illumina noted that it was working with the EU regulator, added the report.
- In October 2021, the European Commission had imposed several interim measures to prevent any harm to competition. The regulator was investigating if Illumina and GRAIL breached EU merger rules by closing their transaction early.
- In August, Illumina closed its acquisition of GRAIL with plans to keep it as a separate company as the deal was under the review of EU regulators.