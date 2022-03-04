Analog Devices to invest €100M in Europe operations with ADI catalyst
Mar. 04, 2022 5:56 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As a commitment to expansion in Europe, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will invest €100M over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square foot custom-built facility for innovation and collaboration located at its campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.
- This latest phase of expansion will create 250 new jobs in the Irish market by 2025.
- Commenting on the launch, Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices said, “ADI Catalyst is our latest investment in the future of innovation, not just in Ireland or Europe, but globally. It provides the ideal environment for experts in their fields to connect, collaborate, test, and pilot new technologies, business models, and ecosystems. Opening ADI Catalyst enables us to share ideas, capabilities, and resources with teams in Europe, and around the world, for the greater good.”