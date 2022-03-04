Funko stock jumps on Q4 earnings beats, upside FY22 guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares have popped ~17% in pre-market trading after the pop-culture lifestyle brand reported Q4 earnings and revenue beats and issued upside guidance for FY22 on Thursday (Mar. 03).

Net sales increased 48% Y/Y in Q421 to a record of $336.3M, topping estimates by $63.78M. The performance reflects broad-based strength across all geographies, products and channels.

Figures revenue grew 50% Y/Y to $255.1M, while Other (non-figure) revenue grew 87% to $81.1M, with both core and emerging product categories generating record demand.

The Snohomish, Washington-based firm generated net income of $17.4M (+17% Y/Y) and adj. EPS of $0.38, which also beat estimates.

However, Q4 gross margin decreased 330 basis points to 33.9%, primarily due to higher freight expense due to pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, total liquidity was $183.6M (+44% Y/Y) and total debt was $173.2M, down 9% compared to year ago levels.

CEO update: "We are thrilled to cap off the year with another exceptionally strong performance during the fourth quarter, enabling us to reach a milestone of more than $1 billion in annual sales. We continue to execute against our key growth pillars designed to drive both product growth and channel expansion, including both direct-to-consumer and in international markets. As we look to the remainder of fiscal 2022, we are pleased to be entering the year with strong momentum and more excited than ever about our growth prospects."

2022 Guidance: Funko expects net sales growth of 20% to 25%, including Q1'22 in the mid-40% range; and adj. EPS of $1.75-1.91 vs. $1.38 consensus. Rev growth of 20-25% translates to ~$1.235-1.287B vs. $1.04B consensus.