DMG Blockchain sees Q4 coin production growth of 600% Q/Q
Mar. 04, 2022 6:34 AM ETDMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DMGGF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTCQB:DMGGF) Q4 mining capacity increased amid receipt of new crypto miners thereby leading to expected consolidated revenue to be in the range of $3.5-4M compared to $1.7M in 3Q21.
- DMG’s unaudited coin production are seen between 47-50 BTC, depending on network difficulty and overall mining hashrate, a significant gain of just under 600% from Q3's production numbers of 7.16 BTC.
- The company expects Q4 average hashrate of ~280 Ph/s which is a 229% gain when compared 85 Ph/s at the end of Q3.
- DMG has ordered 7,850 S19j Pros and 1.8K S19 XPs Bitcoin miners from Bitmain for a total hashrate of 1,037 PH/s; currently, DMG is operating an average of 510 PH/s and has received ~50% of its hashrate orders.
- Earnings are scheduled to be released in March.