Hibbett Sports Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.03, revenue of $383.35M misses by $0.52M
Mar. 04, 2022 6:34 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hibbett Sports press release (NASDAQ:HIBB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $383.35M (+1.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.52M.
- Guidance FY22: Total net sales are expected to be relatively flat in dollars compared to our Fiscal 2022 results. Diluted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $9.75 - $10.50 using an estimated full year tax rate of 24.5% and an estimated weighted average diluted share count of 13.5 million. Non-GAAP results are not expected to materially differ from GAAP results.