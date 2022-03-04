inTest Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.04, revenue of $22.35M beats by $0.34M

Mar. 04, 2022 6:39 AM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • inTest press release (NYSE:INTT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $22.35M (+50.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.34M.
  • Shares +7.27% PM.
  • Outlook:
  • The company expects revenue in 2022 to grow to approximately $110 million to $115 million vs consensus $107.35M
  • First quarter 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $23 million to $25 million.\ vs consensus of $22.95M. First quarter 2022 net earnings per diluted share (GAAP) is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.09 while adjusted net earnings per diluted share ((Non-GAAP)) is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.15 vs consensus of $0.15.
