Boston Scientific finance subsidiary prices €3B of senior notes
Mar. 04, 2022 6:46 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Medical Systems Europe, a wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), has priced a public offering of €3B of senior notes.
- The offering comprises €1B aggregate principal amount of 0.750% notes due 2025, €750M of 1.375% notes due 2028, €750M of 1.625% notes due 2031 and €500M of 1.875% notes due 2034.
- Offering is expected to close on Mar. 8, 2022.
- Net proceeds, along with short-term borrowings and cash on hand, will be used to fund the previously announced tender offer for up to $2.5B of certain series of the company's senior notes and fund the redemption of its 3.375% Senior Notes due 2022, 4.125% Senior Notes due 2023 and 3.850% Senior Notes due 2025 to the extent such notes are not purchased in the tender offer and the company elects to redeem such notes. Any remaining proceeds will be used to repay other indebtedness and general corporate purposes.