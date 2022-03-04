Nokia inks three year deal to deploy 4G and 5G network across Indonesia
Mar. 04, 2022 6:51 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been selected by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) as the principal vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia in a three-year deal.
- The deal will cover an area of 1.4M square kilometers including Sumatra island, Kalimantan island, Central Java and Surabaya city.
- The rollout is expected to begin this month.
- The company will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio including base stations and 5G Single RAN for both premium indoor and outdoor coverage.
- Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are looking forward to supporting Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison in this crucial initiative to expand its coverage footprint and prepare the networks for more innovative 5G services in the near future. Nokia's 5G-ready AirScale portfolio will help Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to launch next-generation services while helping it to bring down its operational expense.”
- Shares down 4.2% premarket.