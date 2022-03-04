Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq futures fall, Europe dives as Russia takes nuclear power plant
Mar. 04, 2022 6:53 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)UKX, INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor6 Comments
Stock index futures are sliding Friday as Russian forces took over Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
The Zaporizhzhia plant was overrun after heavy shelling.
Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND), Dow Jones (INDU) and S&P (SPX) futures are all down nearly 0.9%.
European markets are plunging, with the Frankfurt DAX (DAX:IND), London FTSE-100 (UKX) and Paris CAC-40 (CAC:IND) down more than 3%.
Oil prices are higher, with WTI crude back above $110 per barrel.
Rates are falling, with the 10-year Treasury yield down six basis points to 1.78% and the 2-year down 3 to 1.5%.
