Stock index futures are sliding Friday as Russian forces took over Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was overrun after heavy shelling.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND), Dow Jones (INDU) and S&P (SPX) futures are all down nearly 0.9%.

European markets are plunging, with the Frankfurt DAX (DAX:IND), London FTSE-100 (UKX) and Paris CAC-40 (CAC:IND) down more than 3%.

Oil prices are higher, with WTI crude back above $110 per barrel.

Rates are falling, with the 10-year Treasury yield down six basis points to 1.78% and the 2-year down 3 to 1.5%.

