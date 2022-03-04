Alvopetro reports February sales volumes, drilling program & debt repayments

Mar. 04, 2022 7:02 AM ETAlvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Alvopetro Energy (OTCQX:ALVOF) reported February sales volumes of 2479 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.3 mmcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 99 bopd based on field estimates.
  • All natural gas sales in February are at our new contracted price of BRL1.94/m3 or $11.28/mcf, a 48% increase from earlier contracted price of BRL1.31/m3.
  • After a thorough process to commission the drilling rig, on Mar.2, the company spud the 182-C1 well on Block 182, the first of two conventional natural gas exploration wells planned for 2022; the well will take ~42 days to drill.
  • With continued strong production levels and increased natural gas price effective Feb. 1, 2022, the company repaid an additional $1.5M of its outstanding credit facility on Feb. 18, 2022, taking the outstanding balance down to $5M.
