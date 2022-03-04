Lannett agrees to sell Carmel liquid drug manufacturing unit for $10.5M
Mar. 04, 2022 7:07 AM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) has agreed to sell its liquid drug manufacturing facility in Carmel, New York and other assets to a private company for $10.5M in cash.
- The transaction is anticipated to close within the next several weeks and is expected to stream line streamlining Lannett's manufacturing operations and substantially reduce its overhead expenses.
- The deal covers the equipment located at the Carmel facility, certain Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) and other assets.
- The companies also entered into a supply agreement, under which the the buyer will manufacture on behalf of Lannett certain products at the Carmel facility for a period of up to 18 months, until such time as Lannett can transfer the manufacturing of such products to its other facility.