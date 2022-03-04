Stellantis is defended by Deutsche Bank on long-term vision

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) after talking over the automaker's 2030 Dare Forward plan with top executives.

Analyst Tim Rokossa said All of the targets laid out by Stellantis (STLA) are certainly ambitious and pointing in the right direction.

"For example, Stellantis wants to become net carbon-neutral by 2038, it raised its BEV sales targets (by 2030) to 100% for Europe and to 50% for the US, the targeted EUR5bn synergies will likely already be reached by the end of 2024, and for the group, an adj operating margin of >12% is targeted. However, we find that some of the targets were in line with expectations and should therefore not have a short-term effect on the stock."

Rokossa and team said they continue to like the automaker in light of its remarkable +12% profitability level and believe that CEO Carlos Tavares will be able to successfully implement the announced strategy

Shares of Stellantis (STLA) fell 6.13% in premarket trading on Friday after peeling off 4.36% on Thursday.

Dig into the details on the Stellantis 2030 Dare Forward plan.