iQIYI to raise $285M in stock offering via subscription agreements
Mar. 04, 2022 7:11 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) trades 4.2% down premarket after it entered into subscription agreements with Baidu and a consortium of financial investors that include Oasis Management who have agreed to subscribe for and purchase, through a private placement, 164.7M newly issued Class B ordinary shares and 304.7M newly issued Class A ordinary shares for $285M in cash.
- Baidu will subscribe for Class B ordinary shares, and the financial investors will subscribe for Class A ordinary shares.
- Closing is expected to close in the near future.