iQIYI to raise $285M in stock offering via subscription agreements

Mar. 04, 2022

  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) trades 4.2% down premarket after it entered into subscription agreements with Baidu and a consortium of financial investors that include Oasis Management who have agreed to subscribe for and purchase, through a private placement, 164.7M newly issued Class B ordinary shares and 304.7M newly issued Class A ordinary shares for $285M in cash.
  • Baidu will subscribe for Class B ordinary shares, and the financial investors will subscribe for Class A ordinary shares.
  • Closing is expected to close in the near future.
