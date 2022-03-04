Ocugen request for pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccine rejected by FDA

Mar. 04, 2022 7:12 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is trading ~29% lower in the pre-market Friday after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 2 to 18 years.
  • The company plans to continue to work with the regulator to explore the future regulatory path for the pediatric use of the vaccine, known as COVAXIN, Ocugen (OCGN) added.
  • The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company has partnered with Bharat Biotech in India to co-develop COVAXIN for U.S. and Canadian markets.

  • Last month, the FDA lifted a clinical hold imposed on the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for the vaccine, propelling Ocugen (OCGN) shares sharply higher. Subsequently, the company issued an underwritten public offering of common stock seeking to raise ~$53.5M in gross proceeds.

