DBV Technologies stock slumps 21% amid FY revenue decline, plans on Peanut patch

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock declined pre-market following its FY21 results which beat analysts' estimates.

Full year 2021 revenue fell -49.38% Y/Y to $5.71M. Net loss decreased to -$97.81M, compared to -$159.56M in 2020. Research and development expenses declined to $70.34M, compared to ~$101.61M in 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $77.3M, compared to $196.4M as of Dec. 31, 2020. In 2021, cash used in operating activities was $108.2M under U.S. GAAP, compared to $165.6M in 2020.

The company said the 35% decrease in net cash used in operating activities reflected its continued implementation of budget discipline measures.

DBV CEO Daniel Tasse said on the company's earnings call, "It is no secret that DBV will need to raise money before we submit the modified Viaskin Peanut BLA."

The company noted that protocol for a new phase 3 pivotal study of the modified Viaskin Peanut patch was completed at the end of February 2022 and has been prepared for FDA submission. The company is currently in discussions with FDA related to protocol submission and review and expects to file it following further alignment with FDA.

“Initiating our new Phase 3 trial with the mVP is our top priority. We are pleased with our ongoing exchanges with FDA. In parallel to these discussions, DBV continues to maximize the efficiency of its spend. Based on our current assumptions, we have extended our cash runway into the first quarter of 2023," said Tasse.

Shares of DBV had fallen sharply in December 2021 after the company announced plans to begin a new Phase 3 pivotal trial for the modified Viaskin Peanut patch.

DBVT -21.14% premarket to $1.38