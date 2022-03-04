Kroger lays out long-term plans at investor event
Mar. 04, 2022 7:16 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) released details on a presentation it is making today on the company's strategy of Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital.
- The grocery store operator said the Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital program has generated "exceptional" financial results and is making a positive impact for shareholders, customers, associates and communities.
- "Kroger is stronger than ever before, and the investments we have made in innovation, technology, partnerships, and our people, provide us with a clear path for growth," noted CEO Rodney McMullen.
- Looking ahead, Kroger (KR) plans to lean into the strength of its core assets and our competitive moats to convert structural change coming out of the pandemic into lasting, competitive advantages that will drive sustainable growth and profitability for the long-term.
- For shareholders, Kroger (KR) said it remains committed to delivering total shareholder returns of 8% to 11% over time.
- Dig into why Kroger jumped more than 11% on Thursday.