Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares rose in premarket trading on Friday, as investment firm MKM Partners upgraded the video game maker, citing a "very compelling growth story."

Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy from neutral and put a $200 price target on Take-Two, noting that the pending Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) acquisition, as well as its own "sizable pipeline" of internal intellectual property has created "the most attractive growth outlook among the publicly traded video games companies."

"We very much like the added scale provided by Zynga as well as the expertise and capabilities it brings to Take-Two's under-monetized /under-utilized mobile games portfolio," Handler wrote in a note to clients.

Handler added that the company has a "deep pipeline" of internally produced games, including Grand Theft Auto 6 coming in about two years, which should help power earnings per share to more than $20 "on a combined basis in FY24-FY25."

Take-Two shares were higher in premarket trading, gaining slightly less than 1% to $159.43.

Handler also noted that if Take-Two can "effectively execute," the $200 price target could be conservative, as earnings per share could be aided between 17% and 30% from Zynga (ZNGA) in 2024. There could also be about $100 million of cost synergies and roughly $500 million of top line synergies over time, which are likely to be evident in 2025.

Take-Two's pipeline of upcoming games that are likely to be released over the next three years are considered the "largest lever," as new versions of Bioshock, Civilization, Borderlands, Mafia, and XCOM may be big sellers.

New games, including those from Ken Levine's Ghost Story studio, 31st Union and Hanger 13 could also prove fruitful, as could a potential licensing agreement with Lego for a casual game.

There are also reports of a soccer game coming later this year, an open-world racing game and potentially an NFL game that seem "to be a matter of when, not if."

Last month, Zynga (ZNGA) said the U.S. antitrust period for its deal with Take-Two had expired.