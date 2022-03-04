DraftKings impresses analysts with higher long-term targets

Mar. 04, 2022 7:32 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

Analysts sized up DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) after the company held its investor day event. Highlights from the presentation were that DKNG increased its total addressable market sports betting/iGaming outlook for North American to $80B from $67B and boosted its long term EBITDA outlook to $2.1B.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight): "DraftKings continues to have impressive market share at 25% OSB / 19% iGaming. Mgmt reiterated its LT guidance of 20-30% of US OSB and 10-20% of Canada share, but raised its US iGaming share to 20-25% from 15-20%. This does not surprise us given state reported data that showed DKNG at ~20% and its acquisition of GNOG post last year's investor day."

Needham (Buy rating): "We are raising our medium term and beyond revenue assumptions off of a higher estimated TAM, matching the continued growth in NJ. We are also raising our long-term adj. EBITDA assumptions, now assuming a steeper ramp in profitability, going from breakeven in '24E to $2B in adj. EBITDA in '27E. Another highlight of the day was better revenue retention relative to the metric shared last year, a key financial metric in successful unit economics for DKNG and the industry."

Union Gaming (Hold): "Given the volatile macroeconomic environment, investors are giving very little credit to the longer-dated iGaming opportunity. While a material acceleration in regulatory momentum could be the catalyst DKNG and the industry needs to revive valuation, we don’t expect much progress this year."

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) fell 1.96% in premarket trading to $20.50 and is off 23.88% on a year-to-date basis.

