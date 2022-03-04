Eyenovia receives $15M institutional capital investment from Armistice Capital
Mar. 04, 2022 7:44 AM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) trades 2.3% down premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with Armistice Capital Master Fund in an offering of 3M shares of its common stock pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1.87M shares and common warrants to purchase up to 4.87M shares.
- The offering price for each share or each pre-funded warrant, in each case, the accompanying common warrant is $3.08 (price as of Mar.3).
- The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01/share and common warrants will have an exercise price of $3.54/share.
- The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised, while the common warrants will not be exercisable until six months after issuance date and will have a term of five years from the first date on which they may be exercised.
- Offer closing is expected to occur on or about Mar.7.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$15M; company expects to use the proceeds from this offering to advance its MydCombi program, including the ramp-up of its manufacturing capabilities, as well as the continued advancement of the MicroLine clinical program and general corporate purposes.