EMA downplays impact of new data on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine efficacy in children
Mar. 04, 2022 7:46 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) leading vaccine expert Marco Cavaleri played down the impact of recent findings in New York over the decline of protection generated by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in children.
- The study carried out in December and January when the Omicron variant was dominating the U.S. indicated that the vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 infection fell to 12% from 68% in children aged 5 – 11 years while that of adolescents aged 12 – 17 dropped to 51% from 66%.
- "This study somehow showed lower protection from symptomatic COVID-19 but it is still within the frame of the level of protection that we are seeing overall with the vaccines that we have against Omicron and after a primary series," Cavaleri who is EMA's head of vaccines strategy said, according to Reuters.
- "We would not be particularly concerned at this stage with respect to these results," he added, noting that the regulator will take a closer look at the data.
- In November, the EU regulators greenlighted the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.