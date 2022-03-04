EMA downplays impact of new data on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine efficacy in children

Mar. 04, 2022

  • The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) leading vaccine expert Marco Cavaleri played down the impact of recent findings in New York over the decline of protection generated by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in children.
  • The study carried out in December and January when the Omicron variant was dominating the U.S. indicated that the vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 infection fell to 12% from 68% in children aged 5 – 11 years while that of adolescents aged 12 – 17 dropped to 51% from 66%.
  • "This study somehow showed lower protection from symptomatic COVID-19 but it is still within the frame of the level of protection that we are seeing overall with the vaccines that we have against Omicron and after a primary series," Cavaleri who is EMA's head of vaccines strategy said, according to Reuters.
  • "We would not be particularly concerned at this stage with respect to these results," he added, noting that the regulator will take a closer look at the data.
  • In November, the EU regulators greenlighted the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.
