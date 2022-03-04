Global semiconductor sales remained strong in January, up 26.8% Y/Y

Global semiconductor sales rose 26.8% Y/Y in January to $50.7B, a 0.2% M/M decline, according to new data from the Semiconductor Industry Association.

SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"Following record sales and units shipped in 2021, global semiconductor sales remained strong at the beginning of 2022, reaching the second-highest-ever monthly total in January. Global sales in January increased by more than 20% for the tenth consecutive month on a year-to-year basis, and sales into the Americas increased by 40.2% year-to-year in January to lead all regional markets,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

Regionally, Y/Y sales increased across all markets: Europe +28.7%, China +24.4%, the Americas +40.2%, Asia Pacific/All Other +21.0%, and Japan +18.9%.

On M/M sales growth: the Asia-Pacific/All Other 0.4% and Europe 3.4%, but fell slightly in China -0.7%, the Americas -1.1% and Japan -1.3%.

The chart listed below shows related stocks one-year total return of ON, NXPI, INTC, and TSM.

ETFs: SMH, SOXL, SOXX, XSD, USD, SOXS, PSI, FTXL, SSG.