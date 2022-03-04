Nordic American Tankers offloads one more vessel
Mar. 04, 2022 7:57 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) has agreed to sell another 2002 built vessel to a first class reputable buyer; net price for NAT is about ~$15M/vessel, in total ~$45M.
- The vessel will be delivered to its new owners before the end of March; sales reduce the NAT debt.
- The position of NAT has been further enhanced through two valuable long-term contracts for the company's two new-buildings for delivery by mid-2022.
- The value of these contracts are well in excess of $100M, improving the NAT cash flow, profitability and solidity.