Nordic American Tankers offloads one more vessel

Mar. 04, 2022 7:57 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) has agreed to sell another 2002 built vessel to a first class reputable buyer; net price for NAT is about ~$15M/vessel, in total ~$45M.
  • The vessel will be delivered to its new owners before the end of March; sales reduce the NAT debt.
  • The position of NAT has been further enhanced through two valuable long-term contracts for the company's two new-buildings for delivery by mid-2022.
  • The value of these contracts are well in excess of $100M, improving the NAT cash flow, profitability and solidity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.