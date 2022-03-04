C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares fell sharply on Friday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock and cut its price target, noting that "all is not well" with the artificial intelligence software company.

Analyst Patrick Colville has decided to "throw in the towel" and cut the rating to sell from hold, while also slashing the price target to $18 from $36, noting that the company saw its customer count fall sequentially and revenue from its agreement with Baker Hughes also declined.

Colville also noted that the company no longer talks about Ex-Machina, which was supposed to be its secondary growth engine, it is on its fourth Chief Financial Officer in two years and Baker Hughes renegotiated its annual deal with C3.ai (AI) to a lower commitment.

"Yet, a preliminary guidance was provided that forecasts the company will add more revenue dollars in [fiscal 2023] than in [fiscal 2022]," Colville wrote in a note to clients. "We think the company will struggle to beat/raise this bar.

C3.ai (AI) shares fell more than 7% to $21.74 in premarket trading on Friday.

On Thursday, Bank of America said C3.ai (AI) third-quarter results were "mixed," noting it now has a "more diversified" customer base, but customers fell to 50, down from 53 last quarter and it's likely that "sales execution is not back on track as of yet."