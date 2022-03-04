Inspired Entertainment launches iGaming content in Connecticut with DraftKings
Mar. 04, 2022 8:16 AM ETInspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) has launched its popular online gaming content in the state of Connecticut with DraftKings.
- This is the third U.S. state in which the company is delivering its online gaming portfolio of products.
- Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired said, "We have grown our presence in both New Jersey and Michigan, where we are now represented with 70% of operators, respectively, and we intend to do the same in Connecticut. We view the North American iGaming market as a huge opportunity, and key to our strategy of growing the digital segments of our business."