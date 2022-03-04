DigitalBridge to exchange $60M of exchangeable notes for stock and fixed cash payment
Mar. 04, 2022 8:17 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) trades 2.7% higher premarket after it entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain noteholders of the issuer's 5.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2025 wherein noteholders have agreed to exchange ~$60M in principal amount of the outstanding 2025 Notes for a combination of shares of the company's class A common stock and a fixed cash payment.
- Under agreement terms, the original exchange ratio of 434.7826 shares per $1K of value has been adjusted to account for savings on future interest payments.
- The company has agreed to issue noteholders 25.6M shares and a fixed cash payment of $14.4M.
- The exchanges are expected to be completed on or around Mar.8.
- "With this additional $60M, we've now exchanged a total of $222M of the 2025 Notes representing ~3 quarters of the original issuance. The annualized $13M interest savings highlights the continued improvement of our capital structure and increased DigitalBridge cash flows," CFO Jacky Wu commented.