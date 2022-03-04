CASI renews distribution agreement for Evomela in China

Mar. 04, 2022 CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)

  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) renewed an exclusive distribution agreement under which China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co. will continue to be the sole distributor of Evomela (melphalan) for Injection in China.
  • Evomela is used as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor (stem) cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
  • "EVOMELA has shown rapid revenue growth in the past three years and reached $30 million in 2021," said CASI's Global President Larry Zhang.
  • CASI +3.41% premarket to $0.91
