CASI renews distribution agreement for Evomela in China
Mar. 04, 2022 8:25 AM ETCASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) renewed an exclusive distribution agreement under which China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co. will continue to be the sole distributor of Evomela (melphalan) for Injection in China.
- Evomela is used as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor (stem) cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
- "EVOMELA has shown rapid revenue growth in the past three years and reached $30 million in 2021," said CASI's Global President Larry Zhang.
- CASI +3.41% premarket to $0.91