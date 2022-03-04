Jobs growth jumped more than expected in February, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional business services, health care, and construction. That helped push the unemployment rate close its prepandemic level.

February nonfarm payrolls:+678 K vs. +390K expected and +481K prior (revised from +467K).

Unemployment rate: 3.8% vs. 3.9% expected and 4.0% prior. The unemployment rate for adult men (3.5%) and Hispanics (4.4%) improved, while the jobless rates for adult women (3.6%), teenager (10.3%), whites (3.3%), Blacks (6.6%) and Asians (3.1%) showed little or no change from the previous month.

Economist Mohammed El-Erian calls the number a "strong upside beat", "which together with favorable revisions, confirm the strength of the labor market."

Average hourly earnings at $31.58 slipped slightly from $31.63 in January, and the average workweek rose by 0.1 hour to 34.7 hours in February.

RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas points out that average hourly earnings are still up 5.1% Y/Y.

The total nonfarm payroll employment number for December was revised up by 78K to +588K and for January was revised up by 14K to +481K.

The strong job growth and lower unemployment rate continues to support the Fed's intention to raise rates in March. The complicating factor is the economic uncertainty posed by the Ukraine war.

On Thursday, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin dug into what's causing labor market tightness