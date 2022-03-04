Sweetgreen pops after setting strong sales guidance

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) soared in early trading on Friday after set favorable guidance. The restaurant operator said it sees 2022 revenue of $515M to $535M vs. $513M consensus. At least 35 net new restaurant openings are anticipated by Sweetgreen for 2022.

After taking in the report, Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating on Sweetgreen (SG) and boosted 2022-2023 revenue estimates

"We view Sweetgreen as the restaurant concept that best marries the two restaurant industry mega-trends over the last decade of guest-facing technology and transparent food sourcing," noted analyst Andrew Charles.

Sweetgreen (SG) jumped 17.99% in premarket action to $25.19 vs. the 52-week trading range of $21.18 to $56.20.

Dig into the Sweetgreen earnings call transcript.