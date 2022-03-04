Gold futures trade higher, as Russia's attack on the Ukrainian nuclear plant, which caused a fire and fears of a potential Chernobyl-style disaster, raises concern that the invasion is taking a more perilous turn.

April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +0.7% at $1,949.30/oz, following a similar gain on Thursday, and is up 3.3% on the week so far, which would mark its largest weekly rise since last May.

"Gold has been one of the few beneficiaries of the dreadful scenes in Ukraine with investors rushing to safe havens at a time of crisis," although upcoming interest rate hikes are "putting a ceiling on gold, with its lack of yield making it less attractive in a climate of rising interest rates," Kinesis Money's Rupert Rowling wrote.

May silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +0.5% at $25.34/oz after a 0.9% gain on Thursday, on track for a 5.5% weekly advance.

Meanwhile, palladium broke above $2,800/oz en route to its best week in two years, as concerns grew about supply shortfalls from Russia.

There's a "buyer strike on virtually everything coming out of Russia. Palladium is no exception," SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes told Reuters.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, GDX, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV, PALL, SPPP

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, gold futures surged to their highest levels since early 2021.