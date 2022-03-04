Phunware gets notice of allowance for US patent for monitoring outdoor, indoor regions
Mar. 04, 2022 8:37 AM ETPHUNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application titled “Monitoring Outdoor and Indoor Regions with Mobile Devices”.
- This new patent allowance further strengthens, expands and protects PHUN's core patent portfolio underlying its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform.
- The newly allowed patent expands various embodiments of PHUN's existing patent family for monitoring a user who crosses from an outdoor location via GPS to an indoor location via high or low density Wi-Fi networks, physical or virtual beacons, or both, seamlessly.
- “Broadening the definition of what this family of patents covers allows us more options and alternatives to monetize this valuable IP asset either through commercial licensing or legal enforcement,” said Tushar Patel, EVP of corporate development, PHUN.