Russian ETFs fall again and trading halts on ERUS

Russian exchange traded funds fell again in premarket trading on Friday, amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) suspended trading as news broke that the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, located in Enerhodar, Ukraine, was attacked by Russian bombing.

The assault on the nuclear power plant had ignited a fire that generated concerns of a nuclear disaster. According to Reuters, the fire has since been put out, and radiation levels remain unchanged, an official at Energoatom stated.

Following the continued fighting and volatility of the region, ERUS has suspended trading. BlackRock said it supports the NYSE’s decision to halt trading on the ETF, stating that it is devoted to defending the best interests of ERUS shareholders.

Due to the fact ERUS has a concentrated exposure to Russian equities, the closure of the Russian stock market, and MSCI’s decision to remove Russian securities from its Emerging Markets Indexes, BlackRock declared that it is on board with the decision.

Looking at an index still undergoing trading, the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) was -2.5% before the opening bell. The less liquid VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) and the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) have not posted premarket moves.

Moreover, the soon to be de-listed Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) also trades slightly lower on Friday, -0.5%.

Russia has now kept the Moscow Exchange closed for a fifth straight day on Friday, trying to shield stocks from a potentially brutal selloff.