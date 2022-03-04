Coherus esophageal cancer candidate toripalimab succeeds in late-stage trial
Mar. 04, 2022 8:41 AM ETShanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (SHJBF), CHRSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) esophageal cancer candidate toripalimab met co-primary endpoints in a phase 3 trial.
- Toripalimab demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in progression free survival ("PFS") and overall survival ("OS") compared to chemotherapy alone.
- Median OS in the toripalimab and placebo arms were 17 vs. 11 months, respectively.
- One-year PFS rates were 27.8% vs. 6.1% for toripalimab vs. placebo, respectively.
- Results were published online in the journal Cancer Cell.
- Toripalimab for esophageal cancer was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA in 2021.
