Justice Dept. said to probe chicken companies over wage information
Mar. 04, 2022 8:39 AM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM), PPC, TSNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Justice Dept. is said to probing whether poultry producers may have engaged in alleged anticompetitive sharing about employment practices that may have hurt workers wages.
- The civil investigation is looking at several poultry companies, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The probe is said to be in a preliminary stage.
- Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) disclosed last month in a 10-K filing that on Feb. 9 the company learned that the DOJ has opened a civil investigation into human resources antitrust matters. A spokesman for Perdue told the WSJ that the company received a similar notice. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Sanderson Foods (NASDAQ:SAFM) declined to comment to the WSJ.
- The report comes as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and others last month renewed a call for DOJ to scrutinize Sanderson Farms sale to planned sale to Continental Grain and Cargill because it raises "significant" antitrust concerns.
- Warren in November urged the DOJ to investigate how alleged "anticompetitive practices" in the poultry industry are causing price increases. Warren asked the DOJ to "consider the extensive history of price fixing" in the poultry industry in evaluating the announced sale of Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Continental Grain and Cargill.