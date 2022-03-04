TeraWulf begins mining sustainable bitcoin at New York facility
Mar. 04, 2022 8:43 AM ETWULFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) commenced mining operations at its Lake Mariner facility in upstate New York using more than 90% zero-carbon energy.
- The Lake Mariner facility is expected to reach over 500 MW of capacity once complete.
- WULF continues to expect to begin mining at its Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania early in Q3 of 2022, where it aims to have 300 MW of gross mining capacity using 100% zero-carbon energy once complete.
- "With the commencement of bitcoin mining, we have officially taken our talented team's proven energy infrastructure model and begun hashing for environmentally sustainable, domestic bitcoin," said Paul Prager, CEO, WULF.