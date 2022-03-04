Equillium begins phase 3 trial of itolizumab for graft versus host disease
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) began a phase 3 trial of its drug itolizumab in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).
- GVHD is an inflammatory response by the immune system after a bone marrow transplant. The disease can be caused after the immune cells of the donor attack the recipient's body, which can lead to gastrointestinal tract, skin and liver problems.
- The drug developer said the late-stage study will evaluate itolizumab versus placebo as a first-line therapy for aGVHD in combination with corticosteroids in up to 200 adult and adolescent patients.
- The primary objective of the study is to achieve early disease response, by evaluating complete response (CR) rate at day 29. Key secondary goals include, overall response rate at day 29 and durability of CR rate from day 29 through day 99.
- Itolizumab has already received the FDA's fast track designation to treat patients with aGVHD and the orphan drug status for the prevention and treatment of aGVHD.