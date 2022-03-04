Humanigen gains as CEO more than doubles stake

Mar. 04, 2022

  • Clinical-stage biotech, Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) has added ~6% in the pre-market after two of the senior officers of the company, including Chief Executive Cameron Durrant, disclosed insider purchases through SEC filings on Friday.
  • On Mar. 02, Cameron has bought 40,000 company shares at $2.34 apiece to increase his holdings by ~133% to 70,000.
  • On the same day, executing his further insider transaction at Humanigen (HGEN), Chief Commercial Officer, Edward P. Jordan, has purchased 12,500 shares at $2.32 per unit.
  • A former senior executive at Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and Merck (NYSE:MRK), Dr. Durrant has served as the company CEO since 2016.
  • Before joining, Humanigen (HGEN) in 2020, Jordan served as Senior Vice President of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from 2016, the company disclosed in its latest 10-K filing.
