Hot Stocks: Earnings news drives GPS, DUOL, FNKO higher; OCGN falls on FDA decision

Corporate results continued to play a sizable role in Friday's pre-market trading, even as the broader market remained keyed into macro concerns, like the ongoing war in Ukraine, interest rates and the release of the latest jobs statistics.

In terms of single-stock movers, Gap (NYSE:GPS), Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) all rallied on strong quarterly updates. In other news, Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) plummeted after receiving an adverse regulatory decision regarding its COVID vaccine.

Gainers

Gap (GPS) rallied in pre-market action following the release of strong earnings and guidance. The clothing retailer reported a loss for its latest quarter that came in much narrower than analysts' had projected. Revenue rose about 3% to $4.53B.

Looking ahead, GPS predicted a profit for 2022 of $1.85 to $2.05 per share, above the $1.75 per share that experts had predicted. Bolstered by the quarterly update, GPS rose about 7% before the opening bell.

Earnings news also sparked buying interest in Duolingo (DUOL). The language-learning app reported a narrower-than-expected loss amid accelerated user growth. Shares rose 10% in pre-market action.

Funko (FNKO) represented another standout winner in pre-market trading following the release of quarterly results. The maker of pop culture collectibles saw its stock jump 15% after the firm issued a quarterly profit that exceeded consensus by 58%.

FNKO reported net sales that rose 48% from last year to reach $336M. Looking ahead, the company predicted Q1 net sales growth in the mid-40% range.

Decliner

Ocugen (OCGN) plunged nearly 18% in pre-market action after regulators rejected its request for pediatric use of the firm's COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization to use the COVID shot for patients aged two to 18 years.

In response to the decision, OCGN said it would work with the FDA to discuss a possible future path to get approval for pediatric use of the vaccine. Previously, the FDA had issued a clinical hold for the vaccine, although that restriction has since been lifted.

