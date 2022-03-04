EU said to consider curbing Russia's access to IMF after invasion - report

Everyday Life In Kyiv As Foreign Powers Negotiate Over Ukraine"s Fate

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • European Union officials are said to be considering cutting Russia's access to financing at the International Monetary Fund after its invasion into the Ukraine.
  • One option being looked at is removing Russia entirely from the IMF, though that may be vey hard to do or impossible, according to a Reuters report. Another option being considered would be to suspend Russia's voting rights as well as blocking its access to a special IMF currency.
  • Developing story ...
