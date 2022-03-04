EU said to consider curbing Russia's access to IMF after invasion - report
Mar. 04, 2022 8:52 AM ETRUSL, ERUS, RSXJBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- European Union officials are said to be considering cutting Russia's access to financing at the International Monetary Fund after its invasion into the Ukraine.
- One option being looked at is removing Russia entirely from the IMF, though that may be vey hard to do or impossible, according to a Reuters report. Another option being considered would be to suspend Russia's voting rights as well as blocking its access to a special IMF currency.
- Developing story ...