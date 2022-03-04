System1 acquires e-commerce coupon company from NextGen Shopping
- System1 (NYSE:SST) has announced the acquisition of NextGen Shopping's CouponFollow for up to $115M.
- The acquisition of this coupon company is said to accelerate System1’s e-commerce efforts, providing shopping-related products to integrate across its product lines.
- "With e-commerce’s continued spending growth, we see a tremendous opportunity to leverage our RAMP customer acquisition platform to further scale CouponFollow’s business. Marc Mezzacca and his team have built a great product and bring a wealth of expertise in retail, digital coupons and SEO to System1. We are thrilled to welcome them to the System1 team," said Michael Blend, Co-founder and CEO of System1.
- The consideration will be paid in cash and stock, inclusive of earnout payments earned and payable over three years upon the achievement of certain financial objectives.
- Break-up of cash and stock payment was not disclosed while the company told stock consideration was issued in a private placement to the stockholders of NextGen Shopping.
