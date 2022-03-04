European power prices now ~300% above US levels, benefitting US metals makers
Mar. 04, 2022 8:59 AM ETNUE, CENX, AABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Electricity throughout Western Europe traded ~€360/MWh Friday, as sky high thermal coal and natural gas prices raised feedstock costs for utilities across the continent.
- In the US, where natural gas continues to trade near historically low levels, and coal price volatility has been blunted by long-term contracts below spot market prices, electricity traded ~€113/MWh Friday.
- Consumers in both jurisdictions are largely insulated from short-term volatility in power prices; however, Europe's energy intensive industries are seeing costs rise in real time, lifting global prices for energy-intensive commodities like aluminum and steel.
- US metals producers benefitting from relatively cheap power feedstocks, like Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century (NASDAQ:CENX), and Nucor (NYSE:NUE), should see higher earnings as Europe struggles to manage the war in Ukraine and resulting energy crisis.